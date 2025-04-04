On Thursday, April 3, US markets on Wall Street took a major hit as President Donald Trump’s extensive tariffs led to a massive $2 trillion loss in market capitalisation within the first few minutes of trading. The impact was felt across various asset classes. Despite expectations that the US Dollar would benefit from Trump’s tariff measures, it continued its decline, dropping below the 102 mark, while a Bloomberg index tracking the Dollar posted its largest loss on record. The Cboe Volatility Index spiked 40% in a single day, reaching 30 and the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond dropped to 4.03%. While traditionally, moments of economic crisis were met with anxiety and gloom, the rise of social media and meme culture has introduced a new way of processing and reacting to these events. Memes about stock market crashes often combine humour with satirical commentary, allowing people to laugh at the chaos while also reflecting on the sometimes absurd nature of the markets. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Weak Global Cues Post Donald Trump Tariffs.

Stock Market Crash Memes

Couldn't Believe!

I'm watching the US stock market right now and this scene came to mind #stockmarketcrash #StockMarket #Gremlins pic.twitter.com/LNQluJ9TiF — Nigel (@WaffleRobot) April 3, 2025

Checking My Account

Watching the stock market crash when my checking account has $200. pic.twitter.com/GU7YxzF8sK — রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) April 3, 2025

US Stock Market Right Now!

Retails Investors Be Like

ROFL

Stock market crash? Millennials about to party like it’s 2008. pic.twitter.com/VGsuFFPD3l — Andrea 🌻 (Taylor’s Version) (@AmericanKaw13) April 3, 2025

