A dog named Storm has shot to fame after videos of it interrupting Canadian weather anchor Anthony Farnell during his broadcast went viral on the internet. In the viral videos, Storm is seen roaming around Anthony Farnell and his presentation about the weather forecast in parts of Canada. The dog has been named "The Hungry Weather Dog". Watch the video below:

