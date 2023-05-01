In a recent viral video, a man can be seen trying to put his foot inside a crocodile’s mouth, however, the stunt went wrong when the alligator clamped its jaws down hard on his leg. As soon as the crocodile snapped its jaws shut on the man’s leg, two people rushes to rescue the latter. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of this video remains unknown. Crocodile Attack: Man Collecting Crocodile’s Eggs Suffers Serious Leg Injuries After Being Attacked by Giant Reptile in Australia's Daly River.

Stunt With Crocodile Goes Horribly Wrong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earth Reels (@earth.reel)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)