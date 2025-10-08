Panic gripped Kantia village in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday when a crocodile attacked a 55-year-old woman, dragging her into the Kharasrota river. Saudamini Mahala had gone to the river to wash clothes when the sudden attack occurred. A shocking video circulating online shows the crocodile pulling her downstream as villagers shout in panic from a nearby bridge. Eyewitnesses said the reptile lunged without warning, leaving locals helpless despite their desperate attempts to intervene. Rescue teams reached the spot, but the woman could not be saved in time. Authorities have urged villagers to stay alert near riverbanks and avoid venturing into crocodile-prone areas for safety. Crocodile Attack in Gonda: UP Boy Bathing Buffaloes in Ghaghra River Taken by Crocodile, Chilling Video Goes Viral.

Crocodile Drags Odisha Woman Into River (Disturbing Visuals)

A live video went viral from Jajpur, Bari area, where a crocodile dragging a waman in to the river, pubil getting panic after watching video #odisha #jajour #crocodile #news #viral #live pic.twitter.com/J1lR1k01D2 — Ajay kumar nath (@ajaynath550) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Ajay Nath), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

