Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik recently made a sand sculpture of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi on his death anniversary. He created the art sculpture of the former political leader at Puri Beach in Odisha. "Tribute to Kalaignar Karunanidhi On his death anniversary. My SandArt at Puri Beach in Odisha [sic]," Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote while sharing the sand art of the former Indian politician. M Karunanidhi served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for almost two decades over five terms between 1969 and 2011. World Environment Day Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Turtle Sculpture Using 2320 Plastic Bottles on Odisha’s Puri Beach (View Pic & Video).

Check the Sand Art Here:

Tribute to Kalaignar Karunanidhi On his death anniversary. My SandArt at Puri Beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/ZG0UeM4Wc8 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 7, 2023

