    ‘Swiggy Delivery Boy’ Caught Stealing a Part of Food Order in Ahmedabad Society, LinkedIn Post With Video Asking ‘Who Bears Responsibility?’ Goes Viral

    A "Swiggy delivery boy" was caught on camera stealing and eating part of a customer’s food order inside an Ahmedabad society on June 20, around 10:50 PM. Bala Rajan, Managing Director of Srithai Superware Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, shared the shocking video on LinkedIn, questioning the root causes behind the act.

    ‘Swiggy Delivery Boy’ Caught Stealing a Part of Food Order in Ahmedabad Society, LinkedIn Post With Video Asking ‘Who Bears Responsibility?’ Goes Viral
    'Swiggy Delivery Boy' Eats From Customer’s Order in Ahmedabad (Photo Credits: LinkedIn)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 23, 2025 02:52 PM IST

    A "Swiggy delivery boy" was caught on camera stealing and eating part of a customer’s food order inside an Ahmedabad society on June 20, around 10:50 PM. Bala Rajan, Managing Director of Srithai Superware Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, shared the shocking video on LinkedIn, questioning the root causes behind the act. He wrote, “Delivery Ethics: A Shocking Incident at My Apartment Last Night… Why did he do it? Was it greed, or desperation due to low earnings? Are companies paying fair wages? Who bears responsibility? The individual, the platform, or the system?” The video shows the delivery boy wearing a Swiggy t-shirt entering the lift, pressing multiple floor buttons, then pausing at one floor to open the food, eat part of it, and close the pack before continuing. In his post, Rajan wrote, “This isn’t just about one person—it’s about fair wages, ethical employment, and dignity in work… If someone feels forced to steal food, something in the system is broken.” Swiggy Delivery Boy Quits on Camera, Lashes Out at Company for Making Him Deliver Meat and Alcohol in Mathura’s Vrindavan (Watch Video).

    'Swiggy Delivery Boy' Caught Stealing Food on Camera in Ahmedabad

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

