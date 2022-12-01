A Taiwanese man got a barcode inked on his forearms in order to save time. The man, who remains anonymous, became famous in Taiwan after his story went viral. He came up with the unusual idea so that he doesn't have to take out his phone every time to make a payment. A video also showed how the barcode worked successfully. The tattoo had to be carefully done and would be a challenge for any tattoo artist. However, the fellow doesn't recommend others to follow the concept as the tattoo might fade out and the barcode might stop working. Tattoo Removal: Is There a Home Remedy to Remove Tattoos? 7 FAQs About Erasing Your Ink Answered.

Weirdly Useful!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)