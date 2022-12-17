Search engine giant Google is celebrating Ana Mercedes Hoyos's life with their latest doodle. Ana Mercedes Hoyos was a Colombian painter, sculptor and a pioneer in modern art in the country. In her fifty years of artistic works, she garnered numerous awards of national and international recognition. In their tweet, Google writes, "Take a moment to brush up on the life of Ana Mercedes Hoyos, an award-winning painter whose shone a new light on Afro-Colombian communities in the Caribbean."

Take a moment to brush up on the life of Ana Mercedes Hoyos, an award-winning painter whose shone a new light on Afro-Colombian communities in the Caribbean 🎨 Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates this distinguished Colombian artist → https://t.co/6hYNkCC8ye pic.twitter.com/ZcZkXINBxr — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) December 17, 2022

