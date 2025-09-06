Popular Tamil Nadu YouTuber Madan Gowri, with millions of followers, shared a viral story after losing his mobile phone at Dubai Airport. In an Instagram video, Madan revealed that he reported the loss to Emirates staff, who asked him to email the phone’s details. A week later, upon returning to Chennai, he received confirmation that his phone had been located. Dubai Police then arranged for the device to be flown back to Chennai free of cost on the next available flight. Overwhelmed with relief, Madan expressed heartfelt gratitude to Emirates and Dubai authorities for their swift, efficient action. His post quickly gained traction online, with thousands of fans praising Dubai’s system and safety measures. “Safest country in the world,” commented one admirer, echoing the sentiments of many impressed by the smooth coordination between the airline and police. ‘He Covered AED 30,000 Lunch for Everyone!’: Woman Claims Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Paid Entire Restaurant Bill at Dubai Mall in Viral Video.

