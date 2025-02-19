Food influencer Rajani Jain, popularly known as "Chatori Rajani", recently shared distressing news on Instagram on Tuesday evening, February 18. In an emotional post, Rajani Jain, aka Chatori Rajani, said that her son Taran Jain (16) died in a road accident. "With a shattered heart, we share the unbearable news that our beloved gem, Taran Jain, has passed away in a road accident," a statement shared by Rajani Jain on Instagram read. She also asked people to pray for her son's soul. In another post, Rajani Jain said that the Shok Sabha (prayer meeting) for Taran Jain is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, at Terapanth Bhawan in Delhi's Chhattarpur. Taran was often seen in his mother’s cooking videos. ‘Height of Stupidity’: Dhruv Rathee Criticises Supreme Court Order Seizing Ranveer Allahbadia’s Passport After 'India’s Got Latent' Controversy.

Rajani Jain's Son Taran Jian Dies in Road Accident

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajani Jain | Content Creator (@chatorirajani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)