A physical education routine of Chinese toddlers is going viral among netizens, and you must see why! The video shared by the former Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim shows a group of kids showing their athletic skills and ninja-like moves. The young students were moving in perfect unison while bouncing a basketball in each hand and shifting flawlessly with perfect coordination. The clip has already garnered more than 80K views on Twitter with applauding comments from the users. Watch: 5-Month-Old Baby Does Plank With Mom Like a Champ in Viral Video.

Watch The Video:

