A closeup video showing the humongous size of a reticulated python will make you uncomfortable if you fear the slight mention of snakes. Native to South and Southeast Asia, they are the world’s longest snake and can grow up to 16 feet and more! In the first 2-3 years of their lives, these snakes grow more than five feet in a year. It is not known where this particular video is from but it is downright scary to see the creepy reptile. Giant Snake Caught! Largest Burmese Python Ever Captured After Wildlife Biologists Nab the 215 Pounds Wild Reptile in Florida; Watch Video & Photo.

Close-Up Video of World’s Longest Snake:

The reticulated python (Malayopython reticulatus) is a python species native to South and Southeast Asia, It is the world's longest snake pic.twitter.com/gvTWFLA3Nq — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 25, 2023

