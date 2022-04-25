Human civilisation and development in the field of science and technology have evolved over several centuries, engraving key events throughout its journey. Today i.e. on the 25th of April, Doordarshan started the test run of India's first colour broadcast. It's been 40 years now since the world started watching movies and game shows on colourful screens. The Official Account of the Maharashtra Information Centre tweeted about the momentous date with the hashtag #TheDayInHistory. The test run for the coloured telecast was started on April 25, 1982, by the network channel.

Have A Look:

25th April 1982: #TheDayInHistory#OnThisDay, 40 years ago, #Doordarshan started the test run of India's first colour broadcast. It not only heralded a new era for Indian television, but also enabled the sports enthusiasts to watch #AsianGames in colour. pic.twitter.com/wIqy9axpoY — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) April 25, 2022

The Day In History

Remembrance Of Things Past! On this day in 1982, #Doordarshan began the test run of India's first colour telecast@MIB_India @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/3VOvbkN0Xu — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 25, 2020

