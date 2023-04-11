Mintu Roy, a resident of Siliguri, have constructed a unique ‘Titanic House’, which measures 13 feet in width and 39 feet long. The house, which stands about 30 feet tall, has emerged as the region's top draw. Roy started building this house in 2010, and over the years, he gradually constructed the the house of his dreams. Punjab: House Water Tanks Take Shape of Lion, Airplane and Cruise Ship, See Pics of Designers Structures.

Titanic House in Siliguri

