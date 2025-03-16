A shocking video circulating online shows a young child fearlessly playing with a snake while lounging on a sofa. The clip, which quickly went viral, has triggered strong reactions from social media users, with many expressing concern over the child's safety and the risks of handling such a reptile. One user warned, "Kisi din venomous pakad liya na toh kya karoge, dar bhi jaruri hai aur jab tak khud ki understanding nahi ho." Another pointed out the dangers of misidentification, saying, "Aise mein kabhi dusre jahrile snake me fark nahi kar payega to major problem ho sakta hai.... Akhir abhi bachcha hai." Meanwhile, some users simply reacted with short comments like "Good," indicating mixed responses to the video. Elon Musk Lookalike Spotted in Pakistan: Viral Video Shows US Billionaire's Doppelganger Having Rice at Hostel in Peshawar, Netizens React With Funny Comments.

Viral Video Shows Toddler Playing With Snake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Kumar (@vivek_choudhary_snake_saver)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)