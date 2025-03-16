A Pakistani man resembling Elon Musk has taken social media by storm after a viral video showed him eating rice at a hostel in Peshawar. Netizens were stunned by his uncanny resemblance to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. The discovery reignited discussions on doppelgangers, with users posting hilarious comments. This isn’t the first Musk lookalike—previously, a Chinese man went viral for his striking similarity to the billionaire. The video continues to amuse fans, with many joking about “Musk eating in Peshawar after billion-dollar loss.” Meet 'Yi Long Musk' Elon Musk's Lookalike in China! See Pics and Video of Asian Man Dubbed as Doppelganger of Tesla CEO.

Elon Musk Lookalike Spotted in Pakistan

After a billion-dollar loss, Elon Musk is eating in a hostel in Peshawar.@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/FfzI8foDEu — ‏🇵🇰کپتان شیخ سپیرو 🇵🇰 (@abuziafkhan2) March 14, 2025

Eating Rice After Billion-Dollar Loss

Musk bhai, Peshawar me biryani khane ka plan? — Sapporo (@SapporoFox) March 14, 2025

Gareebon Ka Elon Musk

Ghareebon ka Elon musk — Muhammad Shoaib (@Shaibihunyar) March 15, 2025

Elon Musk Lite

Hahaha Elon Musk lite — Armghan (@EarnWithArmghan) March 15, 2025

