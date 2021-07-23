Acclaimed sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik joined in the support of Indian athletes participating at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, starting on July 23 (Friday). He sculpted an impressive sand art with the message #Cheer4India at the Puri Beach in Orissa to wish Team India for the international multi-event tournament.

Sudarsan Pattnaik at Work

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Sand Art

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)