Bengaluru's recent traffic sign blunder quickly became the talk of the internet. Initially reading "Follow Someone Home," it raised eyebrows and prompted laughter. However, a closer look revealed its intended message: "Follow traffic rules. Someone is waiting at home for you." While the sign's earnest reminder about road safety and the importance of driving responsibly was clear, the stark contrast in font sizes left many scratching their heads, leading to a barrage of humorous commentary online. This inadvertent mix-up served as a reminder of the unexpected twists that can occur when traffic signs go awry, turning what was meant to be a serious message into a lighthearted moment of internet amusement online. Peak Bengaluru Moment! Techie Takes Apple Vision Pro for a Walk in Indiranagar; Pic Goes Viral.

Follow Someone Home

Damn Bangalore traffic police wants me to follow someone home 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CGbafMW7KN — K Dharmick Sai (@KDharmick) February 19, 2024

Traffic Signs Gone Wrong

Follow > Someone > Home, Not a good advice😅 https://t.co/NoP7COuqhu — Sanchit Bajaj | UX/UI/Product Design Expert (@sanchit_designs) February 25, 2024

Whoever thought this was a good sign to put up??? Reads so bad when driving past and you don't see the text in the smaller font 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2KJF3imLRa — Sumukh Rao (@RaoSumukh) February 25, 2024

