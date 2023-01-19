Many viral videos have come out of people paragliding and adding their own personal twists to the adventure sport. An old video of a man attempting to paraglide with his couch has managed to get people’s attention again and has gone viral. The video shows how the Turkish man took his couch, a table lamp and a TV tied to the glider along with him for the adventure sport. He even got some snacks and was seen removing his shoes to get comfortable mid-air in the clip. Watch this viral video here. Theatre Artists Recreate Caravaggio’s Biblical Art; Video of the Live Paintings With Accurate Postures and Expressions Goes Viral.

Turkish Man Paraglides With Couch

Man attempts to paraglide with couch pic.twitter.com/iSkgN4gUXY — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) January 16, 2023

