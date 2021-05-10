TWICE fans are thrilled as they take over Twitter with #PreOrder_TasteOfLove, an album that was reportedly being filmed on Jeju Island in preparation for their June comeback. One can pre-order both the digital and physical versions of the album starting on Monday, May 10 aka today. K-Pop fans can't keep calm.

Check Tweets:

Unexpected

Adorbs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)