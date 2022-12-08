A video shared by an Australian explorer, Nick Fry, has gone viral for the kindness shown to a sea animal who got stuck. In the video, Fry noticed a sea turtle trying to swim but was stuck in a twisted fishing net wrapped around one of its fins. Fry and his friend then swam towards the turtle to help it get out of the crab pot net that appeared to be clogged with garbage from the water. They have advised people not to throw away trash in the ocean, and social media users love this gesture by the men. Check out the video below. Strange Fish With Bird-Like Feathers Captured Swimming in Pacific Ocean; Viral Video of The Weird Black Marine Creature is Absolutely Terrifying.

