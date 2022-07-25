A man's quick-witted action saved the life of a toddler who fell from a high-rising building. A viral video shows a man catching a two-year-old girl child who was tumbling from a window on the fifth floor. The guy standing below, fortunately, saw her. The child was reportedly rushed to the hospital due to the horrifying event. The incident happened in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province. Zhao Lijian, a China's foreign ministry spokesperson, posted a video of the courageous rescue on Twitter. Man Heroically Saves a Child's Life From Falling Construction Debris in Mathura! Video of His Act of Bravery Goes Viral.

Watch The Viral Video:

Heroes among us. pic.twitter.com/PumEDocVvC — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) July 22, 2022

