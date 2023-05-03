Stories of powerful, self-assured women are incredibly inspirational in our daily lives. These women can show us how to handle setbacks and bounce back. And this tale of a Kolkata-based Uber driver with a BTech degree is unquestionably a priceless addition to the genre of strong women. An inspirational story about Dipta Ghosh, a female Uber driver from Kolkata, is featured in a viral post that user Param Kalyan Singh recently posted on Facebook. Pakistan Driver Turns Savior For Indian Girl in Dubai, Returns Her Wallet Carrying UK Student Visa.

Uber Driver From Kolkata With BTech Degree Goes Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)