A UFO hunter has recently shared a purported video of a UFO sighting. The video was captured outside the person’s house, near Yuma military base, Arizona. The two-minute video shows a white/green light that hovered in the sky, giving a starlike impression. The object made fast directional changes and ultimately disappeared in the night sky. The video also shows a second orb that disappeared along with the main object. UFO Whistleblower Exposes US Government's Possession of Alien Vehicles and Technology.

Watch the Purported Video of UFO:

