A captivating and perplexing phenomenon has captured the attention of skywatchers across the United Kingdom. Numerous reports have surfaced of a glowing spiral orb appearing in the night skies, igniting widespread intrigue and speculation. The orb, often described as an intense, radiant sphere encircled by swirling light patterns, has been spotted in various regions, from the bustling streets of London to quieter. The object has defied conventional explanations, leaving observers to wonder what could be behind this eerie celestial display. While many initially attributed the phenomenon to astronomical events or rare atmospheric conditions, others have speculated on more extraordinary explanations, ranging from meteorological anomalies to military activity. Space Science and Exploration in 2025: From New Missions To Measure Earth’s Biomass From Space to Returning Stranded Astronauts to Earth; DW Explains What’s Ahead.

People from different European countries (including Russia) report strange glowing spirals in the night sky. Apparently, these are traces of rocket fuel. The unusual phenomenon was reported from different parts of the continent, jokingly comparing what they saw to an opening… pic.twitter.com/WRrYosHqkR — Nassim Chalhoub (@WarRoomIntel1) March 24, 2025

Well @danny_robins this could be a future UFO explanation for you - rocket venting fuel makes pretty light and is completely silent. pic.twitter.com/XK1d5p1ZUT — Sockmonkey (@LJSSockmonkey) March 24, 2025

