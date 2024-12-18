Videos of alleged mysterious drones and glowing orb sightings in the US have been going viral online. The videos have been intensifying conspiracy theories of UFOs and alien invasions. First, a video of a mysterious orb accidentally captured on camera by a local newspaper’s helicopter brought up the question of whether it was a UFO. This incident was followed by sightings of mystery lights in the sky over Washington, DC, which triggered rumours of an alien invasion, and recently reports of mysterious drone invasions in New Jersey intensified the conspiracy theories. But the videos and sightings have also sparked a memefest with funny memes and jokes around extraterrestrial life taking over the internet. The memes are a hilarious take on the obsession with aliens, UFOs, extraterrestrial life, and the unknown. View the viral memes below. Radioactive Material Goes Missing From Cancer Centre in New Jersey, Triggers Conspiracy Theories That It Could Be Linked To 'Mystery' Drone Sightings.

Aliens Have Taken Over

⚠️⚠️⚠️ WARNING: THE ALIENS HAVE TAKEN OVER NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, MARYLAND, CALIFORNIA, FLORIDA, PENNSYLVANIA, WASHINGTON DC AND NORTH CAROLINA !!! — Q ™️ (@QTHESTORMM) December 18, 2024

Let’s Let It Happen!!

Visit Ohio Too?!!

🚨🚨🚨I HOPE OHIO TOO I WANT TO SEE THEM AND I’LL OFFER COOKIES BUT THEY ARE OREOS SO I HOPE THEY LIKE THEM — 🇺🇸Clekro🇺🇸 (@ClekroTTV) December 18, 2024

They’re Here!!

Do Aliens Have Genders?

Do the aliens come in two sexes, like we do? pic.twitter.com/I858Gy8c61 — more-of-steve (@OfS93568) December 18, 2024

Very Scary

Very scary, much wow. The Aliens are taking over, Bigly! pic.twitter.com/6Rb0Hfa9LF — vlad42o (@vlad42o146969) December 18, 2024

LOL!

ROFL!!

