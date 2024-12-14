A news channel in the United States allegedly caught an unknown glowing orb on camera in the New Jersey sky. The development comes amid numerous reports of unidentified drones flying in the US. While many thought the glowing orb to be a UFO, Channel 7 ABC News said, "We have no idea what it is". In the viral clip, an unknown glowing orb is seen rotating in the sky in New Jersey. A user took to the comments section and said that he saw the same things from central New Jersey. "I can confirm it was not the moon. The moon was not in that part of the sky. Here's my video of the same orb (which I saw prior to the drones coming out last night)," the post read. UFO Spotted in New Jersey: Mysterious Drones Hover Over the Sky in US State, Leaving Residents Concerned (Watch Video).

Unknown Glowing Orb Caught on Camera in New Jersey

🚨BREAKING: Channel 7 ABC News caught an unknown glowing orb on camera in the New Jersey sky amid numerous reports of unidentified drones, stating, “We have no idea what it is.” pic.twitter.com/30kuRdnlrq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2024

Can Confirm It Was Not the Moon

I saw the same thing last night from central NJ. I can confirm it was not the moon. The moon was not in that part of the sky. Here's my video of the same orb (which I saw prior to the drones coming out last night). pic.twitter.com/UpZk5EHKB4 — fatherdave (@fatherdaves) December 14, 2024

