Social media is filled with incredible visuals of nature, and a recent one has taken the internet by storm! A viral photo was shared by Theresa Birgin Lucus, who clicked it while driving toward the town of Bemidji in Minnesota. The picture captured a breathtaking photo of storm clouds that looked like crashing ocean waves. The caption of the eye-catching optical illusion reads, "It seriously looks like the sky is going to unzip," Lucas told the news outlet". Mammatus Clouds Above Argentina Stun Residents, Photos and Videos of the Rare Sky Goes Viral! (Check Posts).

Seascape, Is It?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)