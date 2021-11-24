An overcast sky over Argentina stunned residents after it looked like cotton balls hanging in the air. The rare occurrence of mammatus clouds was captured in Casa Grande, Cordoba around November 13. Mammatus clouds are pouch-like lumps that occur in the undersides of clouds and it usually happens after thunderstorms. The video showing the sky covered with such strange clouds went viral on social media. Check out what netizens had to say about the distinctive puffy clouds.

Are They Real?

Sky full of cotton wool ball clouds that look like they're 'from another planet' stun residents in Argentina as beautiful Mammatus formation appears on overcast day via https://t.co/spEjBH1XyW https://t.co/fcfrplaBr2 — IntoTheMystic (@Mystic_Sailor) November 24, 2021

Stunning Clouds Over Argentina

Stunning And Rare Mammatus Clouds Form On Argentina Skies (Pics, Video) — Nsmnews Nigerian forum page (@nsmupdate) November 23, 2021

WOW!

Mammatus clouds in Argentina ☁️ 📸: Ramiro Ferrenra pic.twitter.com/J4QB8S2pWp — Happy HoliJaz 🎄 (@astro_jaz) November 23, 2021

Awesome Clouds in Argentina

Awesome Mammatus clouds, Argentina.. November 13th, 2021 🎥 IG: picka.bel pic.twitter.com/IBRWqYq18w — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 18, 2021

Pure Beauty!

Stunning mastodontic clouds in Cordoba, Argentina pic.twitter.com/wx6WujW5co — ᔕTᑌᗪIO ᗩᑎᗩ ᗪ'ᗩᑭᑌᘔᘔO (@studiodapuzzo) November 18, 2021

