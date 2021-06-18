On this sustainable Gastronomy Day, the UN is encouraging folks around the world to eat responsibly and avoid unnecessary wastage in the interest of saving this planet.

The way we eat is pushing our planet beyond its limits. It's igniting a biodiversity crisis and a climate emergency. This #SustainableGastronomyDay, see how you can be part of the sustainable food movement for healthier people and planet. https://t.co/akECslKt9G pic.twitter.com/0T0aVwdm2T — UN Development (@UNDP) June 18, 2021

