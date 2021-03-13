Watch Video of Pakistani Girl Proposing Her Beau at the University of Lahore

Twitterati Reacts After Students Got Expelled!

A country where pedophiles are defended and protected in the name of child marriage and converting religion of little girls we are uncomfortable with two consenting adults expressing love for each other. We reduce our so called morals to a joke everyday. #UniversityOfLahore — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) March 12, 2021

Netizens Laud the Couple

The one who loves you will Never ruin your respect infront of whole world by doing romance in public :) #UniversityOfLahore pic.twitter.com/ArIPaRyTDS — Ashan not Ahsan (@simpli_shani_) March 13, 2021

