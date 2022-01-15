Mumbai, January 15: UNO's official website, which had promised that 2022 would be "wild", introduced a few new cards. It named the cards as the Wild Target +2, the Wild Swap Hands, the Wild Double Skip, the Wild Skip, and the the Wild Reverse. However, the Twitter post by the website received innumerable replies. The post was retweeted along with funny memes, jokes and reactions.

We told you 2022 was going to be wild. Introducing a few new cards: the Wild Target +2 the Wild Swap Hands the Wild Double Skip the Wild Skip the Wild Reverse. pic.twitter.com/4LL94aL4ug — UNO (@realUNOgame) January 10, 2022

Just add a "fight the person to your right" card and be done with it — Justin C (@irunbartertown) January 11, 2022

Funniest shit I’ve seen all day — tru (@Tru_Senz) January 12, 2022

So we couldnt put down two skips and two reverses this whole time? pic.twitter.com/CulUTVA68x — How many Gucci Mane clones are there? (@vonbtrippin) January 10, 2022

Wild Target draw 2!?? Uno is getting monopoly levels of personal now Hands will be thrown in 2022 — Mosterati (@Mosterati31) January 11, 2022

So we are trying to bring families even closer in 2022? Uno: pic.twitter.com/FMN01OWvlP — Replace Batteries/Stop The Beeps (@EbsNicole) January 7, 2022

UNO’s 2022 resolution is to create broken homes https://t.co/LcT3VuNTBW — Sof (@Sofi_0530) January 12, 2022

