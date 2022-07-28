A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district was recorded taking a hand massage from her student in the class. The primary schoolmistress, identified as Urmila Singh, was later suspended from the institution after a video of her went viral on social media. Reportedly the assistant teacher forces the boy into doing her service. The incident took place at Pokhari Primary School in Hardoi. Aasia Zubair, Female School Teacher Suspended for Having ’Sexy-Figure’ in Lahore? Know The Truth Behind Viral Post Claiming to Have Received Termination Letter for Being Too ‘Fit’ or Erotic’.

Watch The Viral Video:

Teacher having bicep Massage by students, Viral video from Hardoi UP govt school. pic.twitter.com/MF8lEQPvEZ — Grading News (@GradingNews) July 27, 2022

