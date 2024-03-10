A Cane Corso dog named Bear had to endure months of suffering with a box hooked to his head until compassionate rescuers in Alabama, United States, were able to liberate him. One of the rescuers, Martin Miller, chose to adopt Bear instead of finding him a new home since he and the animal bonded quite well. For months, the dog's rescue team from the City of Mobile Animal Services had been trying to release it using net guns, traps, and tranquillizers, but they had been unsuccessful each time. On February 21, Miller eventually succeeded in removing the box from Bear's head and volunteers compassionately imprisoned him in a regular box by utilising barriers to restrict Bear's movement. Miller said that he not only adopted Bear but also gave him his last name in an interview with WKRG. Small Dog Gets Stuck Behind Toilet Seat, US Firefighters Rescued the Puppy (See Pics).

Dog With Box Stuck on its Head Finds Freedom

