A newspaper advertisement by a US based firm Landomus Realty  directed to PM Narendra Modi is going viral on the social media platforms. The firm, headed by Pradeep Kumar S, has offered to invest $500 Billion as equity in the National Infrastructure Pipeline and Non-NIP govt listed projects to help make India a $ 5 Trillion economy. It has left the netizens confused leading to a plethora of funny tweets. Here are some of them:
$500 Billion in Equity! Really? 

A Bit Over Budget? 

Something Fishy? 

Attention Seeker? 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)