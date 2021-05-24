A newspaper advertisement by a US based firm Landomus Realty directed to PM Narendra Modi is going viral on the social media platforms. The firm, headed by Pradeep Kumar S, has offered to invest $500 Billion as equity in the National Infrastructure Pipeline and Non-NIP govt listed projects to help make India a $ 5 Trillion economy. It has left the netizens confused leading to a plethora of funny tweets. Here are some of them:

$500 Billion in Equity! Really?

A company whose India registered subsidiary/primary entity started with an authorised capital of 10 lakhs in 2015, also has no LinkedIn page is offering to invest $500 billion as equity in NIP & non-NIP projects. pic.twitter.com/BF2DwFoxV9 — Subrat Kar (@subratkar) May 24, 2021

A Bit Over Budget?

Annual turnover of same firm is $5 million and it want to invest $500 billion in India 🤣😂😂😂 — Dinesh Sirvi (@Dinesh_Sirvy) May 24, 2021

Something Fishy?

Attention Seeker?

Seeking attention of the PM through a front page advt 😷 pic.twitter.com/awSOosAYSP — Jency Jacob (@jencyjac) May 24, 2021

