US House Speaker Mike Johnson stirred controversy during President Joe Biden's third State of the Union address on March 7, visibly expressing his disapproval by shaking his head and rolling his eyes. The viral video captured Johnson's reaction, signalling dissent during a pivotal moment as President Biden delivered a crucial speech ahead of his reelection bid. Johnson's display of disagreement during the pivotal address adds to the political tension surrounding President Biden's administration. US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden Challenger Dean Phillips Drops Out of White House Race.

House Speaker Mike Johnson Expresses Disapproval

Joe Biden: "We can fight about fixing the Border or we can fix it. I'm ready to fix it!" Speaker Johnson: *Realizes he's listening to one of the greatest Liars of All-Time* 😆💯🇺🇲#SOTU #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/AN0hchjspg — TPB 🇺🇲 (@TheClassicPhil) March 8, 2024

Speaker Johnson, feels like the majority of Americans #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/InUPvBZpxe — Florida Pete 🇺🇸 (@pbyrond) March 8, 2024

Disagreement Gesture by House Speaker Mike Johnson

NEW: House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed his disapproval of Biden's State of the Union address by shaking his head and rolling his eyes. pic.twitter.com/tFzz2FdLnF — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 8, 2024

🚨🇺🇸House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed his disapproval of Biden's State of the Union address by shaking his head and rolling his eyes.#MikeJohnson #UnitedStates #biden pic.twitter.com/cekKvyFk9o — EUROPE CENTRAL (@europecentrral) March 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)