On the occasion of Odisha day, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sand art sculpture to extend the greetings of Odisha day or Utkala Dibasa as it is known to all. Sharing a picture of his artwork on Twitter, Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote, "Best wishes and heartiest congratulations to all on the occasion of Utah Day," his tweet in Odia read. The sand artwork also had a text that read, "Happy Utkala Divas". Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend the greeting of Odisha Day to the people of the state. Utkala Dibasa 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Heartfelt Greetings to People on Odisha Day.

Best Wishes and Heartiest Congratulations to All

