On the occasion of Odisha day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend the greeting of Odisha Day to the people of the state. Odisha day, which is also known as Utkala Dibasa is celebrated on April 1 every year, to mark the formation of Odisha state as a separate state out of Bihar and Orissa Province. Taking to the microblogging site, PM Narendra Modi extended best wishes on Utkala Dibasa. "This is a day to acknowledge the rich role of Odisha, Odia people, and culture in the progress of our nation. May the people of Odisha be blessed with good health and prosperity in the times to come," he added. Odisha Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About Utkal Divas or Utakala Dibasha.

This Is a Day To Acknowledge the Rich Role of Odisha

Best wishes on Utkala Dibasa. This is a day to acknowledge the rich role of Odisha, Odia people and culture in the progress of our nation. May the people of Odisha be blessed with good health and prosperity in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)