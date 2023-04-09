CCTV footage of three miscreants robbing the Kisan Sewa petrol pump and assaulting the service boy in the Usrapur area, Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced on the Internet. The case comes under the Mandhata police station. While the video is getting viral on social media, the police have taken cognizance and assured them of taking action. Viral Video: Security Guard Foils Robbery Attempt at Petrol Pump Near Jandiala Guru in Punjab, Fatally Shoots Robber.

Three Miscreants Robbed Petrol Pump in Pratapgarh

