A video of a tourist vehicle and a tiger roaming in the jungle being chased by a herd of wild elephants is going viral on social media. The incident is said to have taken place at Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri when tourists were on a jungle safari in a gipsy. The 27-second video clip shows a herd of wild elephants chasing away a tiger. As the video moves further, the herd of wild elephants can be then seen chasing away the tourists who were exploring the reserve. Tiger Hides Itself in Bushes on Seeing Herd of Elephants, Lets Jumbos Pass Without Creating Any Trouble (Watch Video).

Watch the Thrilling Video Here:

Elephants Charge Towards Tourist Vehicles

लखीमपुर खीरी जिले में दुधवा नेशनल पार्क घूमने गए पर्यटकों की जिप्सी और जंगल में घूम रहे बाघ को जंगली हाथियों के झुंड ने दौड़ाया वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल। pic.twitter.com/rflIeWwh1X — shiva gupta (@shivagu31125812) June 13, 2023

