A jungle safari is every nature lover's dream come true, particularly when the possibility of seeing elusive animals like lions or tigers looms large and bright. But in a recent incident that a Uttarakhand's Dehradun resident saw, a group of visitors disregarded the principles of responsible exploration by getting into silly mischief on a safari excursion as they were looking for fun. Luckily, nothing tragic happened, but the concerned bystander did not let the situation get any worse. Instead, he took action, taking pictures and posting them on social media to spread awareness. Joker emojis were humorously placed on the visitors' faces in Anand Sankar's post on "X," emphasising the ridiculousness of their actions while concealing their identity. A youngster was sitting on a man's lap in the scenario, and both of them were precariously positioned beyond the jeep's boundaries. A far-off tiger emblem served as a clear reminder of the hazards in the area. In his account of the nerve-racking experience, Sankar highlighted the drivers', guides', and his own ineffective attempts to get the visitors out of their dangerous postures. The post is currently doing rounds on social media. Man Escapes Being Attacked by Tiger as Big Cat Crosses Road Ignoring Him Near Jim Corbett National Park, Video Goes Viral.

Tourists Sit Inside Jeep at Close Distance From Tiger During Jungle Safari

3 x 🤡 + 1 👶 & 1 🐅 at the safari yesterday. I was very tempted to face-shame all of the 🤡 s in this post. All the drivers + guides + ME repeatedly told the 🤡s to not sit like that and hold the 👶. 🤡s refused to listen. Instead the 🤡 holding the 👶 was almost about to… pic.twitter.com/VpxDyhmp1J — Anand Sankar (@kalapian_) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)