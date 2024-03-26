A Nelore cow named Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imóveis has made history by becoming the most expensive cow ever sold, fetching an astounding USD 4.8 million (equivalent to 40 crores in Indian rupees) at an auction in Brazil. The Nelore breed, known for its bright white fur and distinctive hump above the shoulders, originated in India but has become one of the most prominent breeds in Brazil. 'Rs 5 Lakh' World's Most Expensive Ice Cream From Japan Costs This Much! View Post by Guinness World Records.

Viatina, a Nelore Cow, Sold for Rs 40 Crore at Auction in Brazil

She is the world's most expensive cow and was auctioned in Arandú, Brazil for around $4.8 million. Her breed - Nellore cattle that originated from Ongole Cattle originally brought to Brazil from India. They are named after the district of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, India. pic.twitter.com/BjfvAucI00 — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) March 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)