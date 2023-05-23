Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video wherein he is seen touching the feet of his teacher Ms Ratna Nair from Sainik School, Chittorgarh. The Vice President had gone to his teacher's residence in Kerala to meet her. "The guidance and compassion of a Guru is a compass that steers the trajectory of one's life [sic]," the Vice President wrote in the caption of the video. "What a beautiful gesture, some where in the path of commercialisation we have lost this strong bonding that existed before, when you bow to your master, master gains nothing but you loose your ignorance ego and all the vices and flourish in knowledge [sic]," a user commented on the video. Vice President & Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Goes Digital to Conduct the Business of the House.

Watch the Vice President's Heart-Touching Video Here:

तीन लोक नौ खंड में, गुरु से बड़ा न कोय! The guidance and compassion of a Guru is a compass that steers the trajectory of one's life. Immensely grateful to have met my teacher, Ms Ratna Nair, from my days at Sainik School, Chittorgarh at her residence in Kerala today. Humbled… pic.twitter.com/0EM4TLA7SK — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) May 22, 2023

