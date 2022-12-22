In a heartwarming video that has become viral recently, we can see how protective elephants can be while ensuring the well-being of their young ones. In the video clip, a herd of elephants can be seen walking on the road in a forest area with a cute baby elephant walking with them in the middle. Even when they had to take a turn towards the jungle, they made the calf and two adults lead, making sure that the baby elephant was well protected. The internet is loving this viral video. You can check it out here. Baby Elephant Tickles Reporter on Camera in Africa; Heartwarming Video of the Sweet Encounter Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Video of Baby Elephant Walking With Herd

No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new Pink Born Baby in Nagapattinam - Gundlupet Hwy, India pic.twitter.com/jKFLrCEq5E — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 26, 2022

