A heart-melting moment has gone viral after retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a baby elephant peacefully sleeping on its mother’s lap. The 20-second clip, posted on X, formerly Twitter, shows the calf resting its head gently on the massive body of its mother. "Luxury is sleeping on four tons of love. Chotu is fast asleep on its mother's lap-pure love wrapped in wrinkles," Nanda captioned the now-viral post. Since being shared, the video has racked up over 113,000 views, with social media users pouring in love and admiration for the adorable duo. Wildlife Meets Snack Aisle: Wild Elephant Breaks Into Shop Near Khao Yai National Park, Picks Out Crackers and Walks Away in Thailand; Videos Go Viral.

Baby Elephant Naps on Mom’s Lap: Watch Viral Video

Luxury is sleeping on four tons of love💕 Chotu fast asleep on its mothers lap-Pure love wrapped in wrinkles pic.twitter.com/yev6iNsB1M — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) July 24, 2025

