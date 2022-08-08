In a fresh video that surfaced on social media, a giant rhinoceros was seen sprinting down a street in a human settlement area. The location of the viral clip is still unknown, but it has already raised many concerns about the animal's natural habitat and what government should do to protect the same on Twitter. The clip also shows one e-riksha driver scrambling from his auto to safety as the darting animal approaches. Endangered Indian Rhinoceros Baby Born in Poland’s Wroclaw Zoo, Becomes First To Take Birth in Zoo’s 155-Year History (Watch Video).

Watch Rhino Darting On Streets:

When the human settlement strays into a rhino habitat… Don’t confuse with Rhino straying in to a town pic.twitter.com/R6cy3TlGv1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 5, 2022

Netizens' Reaction

Why does the government allow any settlements near the forests or animal habitats? Can't they be removed, if they really want to? — Shivani (@Shivani1721) August 5, 2022

What Is Your Opinion?

It is Rhino straying into town. The town was there a month back, a year back?, presumably the Rhino didn’t stray then. If you think from a solution perspective difficult to rehabilitate an entire town, but can do things to help rhinos find a better home!— A S (@ElephantInUSA) August 8, 2022

