A video of a BBC journalist chasing a camera after it runs out of frame during live show is going viral on social media. The 39-second video clip was shared by BBC Journalist Victoria Valentine. The video shows the live camera playing tricks and acting smart as it runs out of frame. However, BBC Journalist Victoria Valentine was quick to notice the live camera's tricks as she tries her best to take control of the situation. The video shows Victoria Valentine running behind the camera in order to ensure that she is not going out of the frame even though the camera acts smart. Victoria Valentine shared the video and thanked people for taking the incident in a a light-hearted way. BBC Documentary On PM Narendra Modi: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Says Twitter Deletes His Post on Documentary Critical of PM.

Watch Video:

Unexpectedly off-piste today for a #Davos story. Bend ze knees & trust (in your director). Thank you to the cool heads in the gallery this morning who make recoveries *almost* look like they were scripted all along. pic.twitter.com/fiK5G0MSac — Victoria Valentine (@VValentineNews) January 20, 2023

