No act of kindness is too small. In a heart-winning gesture, the salesman of an electronics store in Tamil Nadu letting homeless kids choose what to play on a television inside a store has surfaced online. He goes on switching the channels asking the kids to choose their favourite cartoon show. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 18-second video clip two homeless kids can be seen as the store incharge changes the channels as per the kids’ wish. Zomato Delivery Agent Gets Heartwarming New Year Surprise from Group of Friends; Watch Viral Video To See It!

Watch Viral Video:

Store incharge let's homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening. pic.twitter.com/ElOPGL61Fb — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) January 5, 2023

