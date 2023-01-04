Amid all the pomp, glitz and over-the-top bash, a heart-melting video of the New Year celebration has gained praise from online users. A group of friends ordered some food on the food delivery application Zomato around 11 pm. Coincidentally, the Zomato delivery agent arrived at the location when the clock was about to strike 12. The people decided to ring in the New Year by including the delivery executive in their midnight celebration. The viral clip was shared by Twitter user Kishan Srivatsa, attracting more than 16k views on the microblogging platform. WATCH: Zomato Delivery Executive Breaks Into Garba Moves While On Duty in Viral Video That Will Put a Smile on Your Face.

Zomato Delivery Agent Gets Million-Dollar Amazement!

@zomato @zomatocare @ZomatoProHelp We ordered food at last minute around 11:00 PM something in zomato and it reached around exact 12:00 AM so we celebrated new year with the zomato delivery partner. Unexpected happiness from Unexpected people #zomato #HappyNewYear #deliveryguy pic.twitter.com/J1Hv9JwCUy — Kishan Srivatsa (@SrivatsaKishan) December 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)