Courtship is a serious business in the animal kingdom, and every species has its own way of charming potential mates. The mating display of Bengal florican and Lesser florican birds is a treat to watch. To attract their partner, the members of the Bustard family dance and jumps in a cute way. The highly endangered bird species are endemic to the country. WATCH: Alligator Performs Amorous 'Water Dance' As A Part of Mating Ritual To Attract Nearby Gators in Viral Video .

Lesser Florican Bird Jumps in Mating Display:

Leaping breeding displays by males in Lesser and Bengal Floricans is a visual treat to watch. Members of Bustard family these birds are endemic to country and highly endangered. VC: @zubinashara pic.twitter.com/zaaBWQp2ll — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) December 2, 2022

